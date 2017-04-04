Mitt Romney to headline Yellowstone fundraiser in D.C.

Washington • Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney will headline a fundraiser in Washington next month to benefit Yellowstone National Park.
The May 4 event will bring Romney, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump during the campaign, some 15 blocks from the Trump White House. And it comes on top of Trump announcing that he would donate his first three months salary to the National Park Service.
The fundraiser is billed as a bipartisan affair and organizers note the event was scheduled far in advance.
"We're incredibly honored to have him stop by," said Jackie Rooney, the founder and chairman of Yellowstone Forever Young Patrons and a top aide in Romney's 2012 campaign, "and it makes sense obviously because of Governor Romney's passion for America, but also because he has family history of his father taking him around the national parks out West as well as Governor Romney taking around his own grandkids to the national parks."