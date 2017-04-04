Utah’s wage gap between women and men is among the nation’s biggest

The report calculated that the median annual pay in Utah for a woman holding a full-time, year-round job was $36,060, compared to $50,741 for a similarly employed man.

Women of color are even worse off. The report said Latina women are paid 47 cents compared to every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. African-American women make 52 comparative cents, it added, and Asian women make 69 cents per dollar.

"If the gap were closed," Ness said, "Utah women could afford to buy food for nearly two more years, 10-plus additional months of mortgage payments, nearly 16 more months of rent or 24.6 more months of child care annually."

The inequities are nothing new to Utah women who have been advocating for greater equilibrium for years.

Shauna Scott-Bellaccomo, whose varied responsibilities include being president of the Women's State Legislative Council of Utah, has been organizing an "Unhappy Hour" for the past three years. Gracie's pub in downtown Salt Lake City served the drinks Tuesday.

Being near the bottom of the pay-inequity list is bad for Utah's reputation, Scott-Bellaccomo said, but it's also damaging to the state's performance. And it can only be righted with changes to the state's predominant Mormon culture, she added.

"Women are not respected for their opinions, and, obviously, for the work they do," she said. "That can be changed through getting an education, getting good jobs and delaying marriage."

Scott-Bellaccomo said the "Unhappy Hour" allows veterans like herself to help newcomers become involved in advancing the cause, working with groups such as the state Women in the Economy Commission, created in 2014 by the late Republican Becky Lockhart, then-speaker of the Utah House, and then-Democratic Rep. Jennifer Seelig.

The commission is researching issues related to women's current and future roles in the economy and to recommend ways to "respond to the rights, needs and impact of women."

To Scott-Bellaccomo, the only way to do so is to reject "those long-held cultural beliefs that women should be in the home, that more emphasis is placed on marriage than education."

Seelig no longer is in the Legislature, but her belief in the need to narrow the pay gap has gathered strength in her role as director of community empowerment for Salt Lake City.

"It's not only an inequity and fairness issue, it's about being competitive in the nation," she said. "We need to be able to tap into all of our skills, talents and abilities," and that cannot happen if half the population is discouraged from working by low wages that cannot keep pace, for instance, with child care costs for a working parent.

"We need to give families full choices and give everyone a chance to compete in a meaningful way in the marketplace," Seelig said.