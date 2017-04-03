Utah LGBT-rights group plans to negotiate school lawsuit

An LGBT-rights group says it plans to start negotiating with Utah officials about a lawsuit challenging the state's ban on the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools.

State lawmakers recently approved a measure that gets rid of this ban. It is expected to go into effect in May.

Equality Utah's Troy Williams said Monday that they plan to talk with the attorney general's office and the state's board of education to make sure all of Utah's school districts will implement the policy change. He says they're optimistic about a positive resolution.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights and Equality Utah had sued the state education board last fall, saying the law creates a "chilling culture of silence that stigmatizes LGBTQ students."