Audit slams Utah’s sex-offender treatment program in prison

"These are offenders who really haven't violated anyone," Schaff said. "They've had [a conviction for] probably looking at child porn or something."

The treatment on parole recommendation was one of several offered to fix the ailing program, which spent $678,000 in fiscal 2016 to house inmates with extended incarcerations because of the delays in treatment. That is estimated to rise to $780,000 for 2017.

On average, 114 inmates complete the therapy requirements each year among the three facilities — the Utah State Prison, Sanpete County Jail and San Juan County Jail — with sex-offender programs administered by the Utah Department of Corrections. Up to 240 inmates participate in the program at a time, though it takes an average of 18 months to complete.

Of those currently in treatment, Schaff said, about 30 percent are considered low-risk.

Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, requested the audit after hearing from Utah residents with family members behind bars who have yet to be accepted into the sex-offender program. As of October 2016, 83 inmates awaiting treatment should have already been enrolled to meet their parole deadlines.

"They were feeling that their relatives were just falling through the cracks," he said. "They're just being warehoused and not offered an opportunity to complete the mandated treatments."

The audit suggests the backlog exists, in large part, due to mismanagement of the program by staff members who fail to comply with current practices, neglect to keep performance records and ineffectively allocate resources.

"Some of the concerns we have are just that the management of the treatment is so poor," Schaff said. "Some therapists are not giving therapy at all and others are not giving very much therapy."

There has been a vacant psychologist position since August 2016, the audit reports, suggesting that noncompetitive pay keeps many qualified candidates from applying. Additionally, one of the eight therapists with the Utah Department of Corrections has not actually been working with any inmates through the sex-offender program. Combined, those two positions could be resulting in treatment for 80 more cases at any given time — what the legislative report calls "squandered opportunities."

Each inmate in the program, regardless of risk level, completes the same 300 hours of treatment. That includes weekly group therapy sessions and classes focused on anger management and relapse prevention. Some of these instructions are more than 15 years old, the audit notes.

In response to the report, Department of Correction Executive Director Rollin Cook wrote a letter outlining how the prison would comply with the recommendations.

ctanner@sltrib.com

Twitter: @CourtneyLTanner