Rolly: This is no April Fools’ joke: Some reporters fell for fake news release that small Utah firm bought Disney Studios

"The struggling film studio announced plans to be acquired by media juggernaut VidAngel Inc. after weeks of closed-door negotiations," the release stated. "Disney, whose quirky indie properties 'Star Wars' and 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' failed to expand beyond their cult followings, threw in the towel after years of poor financial performance."

It added that the final blow was the dismal box office performance of recent Disney films such as "Frozen" and "Zootopia."

The release said the purchase price was "easily north of $100."

Of course, the release was sent Saturday — April Fools' Day.

"We've always tried to do things with a sense of humor," said Matthew Faraci of VidAngel's media relations department. He said the company's chief spokesman is Matt Meese, an actor and writer on "Studio C," BYUtv's knockoff of "Saturday Night Live."

Amazingly, though, some people, including a handful of reporters, believed it.

"One reporter called and said we had a typo in the sales amount," said VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon. "He was sure we meant $100 million."

Harmon declined to identify the reporter or his news outlet. I'm tempted to make some guesses, but I won't.

Speaking of April Fools' • I've noticed some other great candidates for April Fools' pranks that, while not occurring on the exact day, certainly qualify for the category:

• Sen. Orrin Hatch's recent opinion piece castigating those who would consider politics in the confirmation process of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Politics should not come into play where the highest court in the land is concerned, Hatch wrote.

Can you say Merrick Garland?

• Sen. Mike Lee's policy posted on his website that assures visitors that their privacy is his highest priority. That was before he voted to allow internet services to sell their users' private information to advertisers.

• Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Chris Stewart, who said at recent town hall meetings they want to listen to their constituents.

Many of their constituents have expressed concern about Russia's meddling in last fall's U.S. election and the possibility of Moscow's influence in the Trump administration. But Stewart, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, is more worried about catching and prosecuting those leaking revelations about possible meddling.