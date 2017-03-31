Quantcast
UTA schdule change day coming on April 9

By connect
First Published
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

On April 9 — one of three days a year when the Utah Transit Authority alters it schedules — ski bus service ends for the season, and all TRAX and FrontRunner trains will make small service adjustments designed to improve reliability.

The train changes will create a ripple effect with many bus routes, also causing schedule changes to improve connections.

Also, the Route 667 Lagoon amusement park shuttle begins in-season Saturday schedules — with full season schedules for all days of the week coming later in June, July and most of August.

Full schedule information is available online at rideuta.com.

UTA said the TRAX Blue Line will alter its schedule to allow more time for transfers with FrontRunner trains at the Salt Lake Central Station, plus other adjustments to improve reliability.

Also, the TRAX Red Line is altering its schedule to allow more time for FrontRunner transfers at the Murray Central Station. Also, weekday southbound service will end 15 minutes earlier to accommodate freight trains. The last full-circuit train leaves the Medical Center station at 10:39 p.m., reaching the end of the line at 11:37 p.m.

The TRAX Green Line and FrontRunner lines both will have a variety of schedule changes designed to improve reliability.

In part because of train schedule changes, numerous bus routes also will modify schedules.

In Salt Lake County, they include Routes 2, 3, 6, 11, 33, 35, 35M, 54, 62, 72, 200, 213, 217, 220, 223, 227, 228, 232, 248, 919 and 920.

In Utah County, routes with schedule changes include Routes 805, 811, 831 and 862.

In Davis County, they include Routes 455, 470, 604, 626 and 627. Route 477, the Parc Center Davis County Shuttle, has been discontinued.

Flex Service buses also will have schedule changes on Routes F94, F504, F518, F522, F570 and F578.

 

