UTA schdule change day coming on April 9

On April 9 — one of three days a year when the Utah Transit Authority alters it schedules — ski bus service ends for the season, and all TRAX and FrontRunner trains will make small service adjustments designed to improve reliability.

The train changes will create a ripple effect with many bus routes, also causing schedule changes to improve connections.

Also, the Route 667 Lagoon amusement park shuttle begins in-season Saturday schedules — with full season schedules for all days of the week coming later in June, July and most of August.

Full schedule information is available online at rideuta.com.