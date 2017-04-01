UDOT outlines its wish list for spending $1 billion

"People want more of our product faster. I should be flattered," said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras.

—

West Davis Corridor • What could be the most controversial project on UDOT's wish list is beginning construction of the $610 million West Davis Corridor freeway — sort of a northwestern extension of Legacy Parkway.

It has been opposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and conservation organizations that worry about destroying too many Great Salt Lake wetlands; grass-roots groups that fear razing of their homes; and transportation groups that said other alternatives make more sense.

Approval of the environmental impact statement for the project was delayed to allow a two-year study by UDOT of a so-called "Shared Solution" alternative to improve local roads and transit instead of building the freeway. UDOT rejected that proposal last year, saying it would not sufficiently reduce growing congestion and delays.

Also, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opposed the route initially proposed by UDOT — which would begin at Glovers Lane in Farmington — saying it would hurt wetlands more than other finalist alternatives. That agency issues the permits required for construction near wetlands.

The corps preferred an alternative beginning farther north at Shepard Lane — but UDOT says that would destroy more homes and businesses.

Braceras said UDOT has been working with the corps, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "We're almost there" with a final solution, Braceras said. "We have high confidence in that," and notes that construction is not slated to begin until 2020.

He expects a final environmental impact statement outlining the freeway route in June, with a final record of decision in August or September.

"That's really where the fast growth is happening" in west Davis and Weber counties, Braceras said. "It's been clear to us that there is a need to build that facility."

Not all of the project's funding is coming from bonding. Braceras said bond money and other funds are combined essentially into one pot for all approved projects, "so we don't say this project has the bonding, and this one doesn't."

Bonding would help jump-start some projects, and provide slices of needed funding to move others more quickly.

—

Bangerter Highway • UDOT also seeks to use the new bonding to help accelerate converting Bangerter Highway in western Salt Lake County into a freeway.

The agency already built freeway-like interchanges on the highway at 7800 South and Redwood Road. Another is about to be finished at 600 West. It also has already funded a $201 million project for similar upgrades coming soon to 5400 South, 7000 South, 9000 South and 11400 South.