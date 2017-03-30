Penfold to step down from Salt Lake City Council at end of year

Critics say Penfold has been an absentee leader since taking public office and spends more of his UAF work hours on city business than on the agency's programs and needs.

A petition signed by more than 250 people was submitted to the UAF board on Wednesday, seeking an immediate evaluation of Penfold's performance and "clear rules" separating his city council duties from his agency responsibilities.

Board chairman Todd Olsen has said the board would consider the petition's complaints, but said the board had no concerns about the way Penfold had managed the dual responsibilities of councilman and UAF director.

Penfold had denied being an absentee leader and last week told The Salt Lake Tribune he saw the criticism as an opportunity to look for information that would improve UAF.

"I find it a lot like politics," Penfold said. "Even when people are really angry with you, there's a piece of that that can be helpful."

Petition authors Ben Holdaway and Brian Rogers, both former employees of UAF, were not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

In his letter to supporters, Penfold expressed gratitude for the "confidence and trust" placed in him over eight years of public service and said his journey into public service began with a desire to solve a traffic problem on 2nd Avenue.

"Fast forward more than 30 years and I'm still working with you to improve the neighborhoods and city we all love," Penfold said, adding that he has no plans to "fade in the sunset."

Penfold said he will continue to stay involved in city issues even after leaving public office.

"Public service is part of who I am," he wrote. "Whatever the future holds for me, I look forward to working with you to improve our communities and keep building the kind of city we want to live in and are proud to live in."

While Penfold was the first openly gay person elected to office in Salt Lake City Hall, he hasn't been the only one. Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Councilman Derek Kitchen both won election in 2015.