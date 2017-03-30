Councilman Penfold says two terms is enough — won’t seek re-election

"Several people have contacted me in the past few weeks about my intentions, saying they are interested in running for my seat if I wasn't planning to. Given that, I felt I should announce my plans so that others could plan for and organize their campaigns.… I will serve out my full term until a new Council Member is sworn in in early January 2018."

Penfold's announcement comes a week after the councilman came under public fire for his management of the Utah AIDS Foundation (UAF), where he has been the executive director since 1999. The foundation provides free HIV testing and sexual health education to the public, runs a food bank and provides other support services to Utahns living with HIV/AIDS.

Critics say Penfold has been an absentee leader since taking public office and spends more of his UAF work hours on city business than on the agency's programs and needs.

A petition signed by more than 250 people was submitted to the UAF board on Wednesday, seeking an immediate evaluation of Penfold's performance and "clear rules" separating his city council duties from his agency responsibilities.

Board chairman Todd Olsen has said the board would consider the petition's complaints, but said the board had no concerns about the way Penfold had managed the dual responsibilities of councilman and UAF director.

Penfold had denied being an absentee leader.

"I can assure you that concerns raised by disgruntled ex-employees have not figured into my thought process," Penfold said in his email Thursday. "The fact is I've been deliberating about whether to run for Council again since late last fall."

Petition authors Ben Holdaway and Brian Rogers were both former employees of UAF.

"I can't speak to whether Stan's decision not to run for city council was related to our petition and very real concerns about his absence at the UAF," Holdaway said in an email. "I will say that I hope that UAF still adopts best practices of yearly staff and board review of the Executive Director and doesn't consider the issue closed now that Stan will no longer be with the city council."

In his letter to supporters, Penfold expressed gratitude for the "confidence and trust" placed in him over eight years of public service and said his journey into public service began with a desire to solve a traffic problem on 2nd Avenue.

"Fast forward more than 30 years and I'm still working with you to improve the neighborhoods and city we all love," Penfold said, adding that he has no plans to "fade in the sunset."

Penfold said he will continue to stay involved in city issues even after leaving public office.

"Public service is part of who I am," he wrote. "Whatever the future holds for me, I look forward to working with you to improve our communities and keep building the kind of city we want to live in and are proud to live in."

While Penfold was the first openly gay person elected to office in Salt Lake City Hall, he hasn't been the only one. Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Councilman Derek Kitchen both won election in 2015.