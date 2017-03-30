American Preparatory Academy ordered to halt construction of Draper high school campus

Grange said American Preparatory Academy had received a temporary construction permit, which allowed "limited construction" on the high school site while emergency access issues were resolved. The fire marshal was unable to inspect the access road before the permit expired Tuesday, Grange said, which prompted the state school board to grant an extension of the temporary permit until April 7.

"They're not supposed to be working on the building," she said.

American Preparatory Academy's property is landlocked, relying on an easement to allow vehicle traffic to and from Lone Peak Parkway.

Since 2015, the school has been involved in a property dispute with its neighbor, Price Logistics Center Draper, with the aim of connecting the school's parking lot to a roadway on the property's south side.

American Preparatory Academy's governing board, Utah Charter Academies, attempted to use eminent domain to condemn a 2.5-foot-wide strip of land blocking access to the roadway. Chon denied that action, ruling that the unelected charter baord does not qualify as a board of education with the statutory right to seize private property.

Since then, the school has purchased a home to the north and converted its driveway into an emergency access route. School representatives have said that unless the property dispute is resolved, the residential property may need to be fully converted into a point of egress and ingress for school traffic.

Crews were seen working on the high school as recently as 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood