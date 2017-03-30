McAdams to announce his top choice for homeless center on Friday

One factor that may support that conviction is that the site is one of the cheapest under consideration, with an assessed valuation of $127,000.

The state's Homeless Coordinating Committee will have the final say on whether to approve McAdams' recommended site under guidelines set in HB441, passed in the recent legislative session.

McAdams' decision will cap three weeks of debate among residents from West Valley City, South Salt Lake and Draper, where most residents who turned out to open houses said the proposed locations were bad for their cities.

About 1,000 residents filled a Draper middle school auditorium Wednesday night to angrily protest an offer by their mayor, Troy Walker, to willingly host a homeless center, which Walker said would be for women and children.

After four hours of raucous opposition, Draper's mayor withdrew his support for hosting a center, but McAdams said Thursday that had no bearing on whether he'd pick one of the two Draper sites.

"I'm tasked with making a decision understanding there will not be local support for any location," McAdams said.

Some on the committee Thursday said the proposed development to follow relocation of the Utah State Prison in Draper made it a good candidate for a shelter.

"I think there is a whole lot of potential with this development to provide the exact kinds of services that are needed," said Jean Hill, government liaison for the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City.

Ultimately, though, McAdams said lack of resources nearby, including transit, might make the prison site and another at 15001 Minuteman Drive in Draper premature choices for a homeless center.

"My sense is it may be a great idea that's before its time," he said.

No site on the list was without its concerns for committee members.

Two sites in West Valley City are in the middle of a growing business park on South Winston Street. Hill said the sites were too small for an effective center.

Barbara Riddle, president and CEO of the regional Chamber West, said the two Winston Street sites were too close to the Jordan River Parkway, where homeless encampments already worry neighbors and law enforcement.

"There is a major concern with putting any of the facilities near the parkway system," Riddle said.