Draper homeless sites still under consideration, McAdams says, despite mayor's withdrawal

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 45 minutes ago
Though Draper's mayor last night pulled his support for building a homeless shelter in his town, a committee is still deliberating the possibility of putting one there.

Thursday morning, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams told the state site-selection committee that the two Draper sites are still under consideration.

"No site has support from their municipal leaders," McAdams said.

Today is the deadline, set by the Legislature, for McAdams to deliver a recommendation to the 16-member committee that will have the final say on siting a new homeless resource shelter.

The committee will pick from nine sites: four in South Salt Lake, three in West Valley City and two in Draper.

Nearly 1,000 Draper and Bluffdale residents filled a middle school auditorium Wednesday night and demanded Draper Mayor Troy Walker rescind his offer to host a resource center at the soon-to-be-relocated Utah State Prison or at 15001 Minuteman Drive.

After the raucous open house stretched to four hours , Walker said the city was pulling the offer off the table.

"You folks don't want it," Walker said, "so we can't in good conscience say we want it here."

 

