Draper homeless sites still under consideration, McAdams says, despite mayor's withdrawal

Though Draper's mayor last night pulled his support for building a homeless shelter in his town, a committee is still deliberating the possibility of putting one there.

Thursday morning, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams told the state site-selection committee that the two Draper sites are still under consideration.

"No site has support from their municipal leaders," McAdams said.

Today is the deadline, set by the Legislature, for McAdams to deliver a recommendation to the 16-member committee that will have the final say on siting a new homeless resource shelter.

The committee will pick from nine sites: four in South Salt Lake, three in West Valley City and two in Draper.