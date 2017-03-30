Search homeless at shelter, keep out sex offenders, confiscate bikes — all part of sheriff's plan for Rio Grande

"People may say, you're just displacing them. Well, you have to start somewhere," Winder said. "I'm tired of people saying there is no way to get a handle on this. Enough committees. It's spring 2017 — let's do something."

Since the administration of Mayor Deedee Corradini (1992-2000), the sheriff said Salt Lake City has allowed the area to continue to degenerate as the homeless population has grown, providing a convenient environment for drug dealers.

"They have allowed it to manage itself," he said of city leaders. Their efforts "have been predominantly reactive ... Salt Lake City hasn't addressed the underlying issues."

Under the sheriff's plan, no one could enter the shelter without being searched. No one could be admitted who has an outstanding felony warrant, or is on the sex offender registry.

At the controlled homeless campsite, no drugs, alcohol or pets would be allowed.

"We are trying to make a space for people who comply," Winder said, "and make it difficult for those who don't comply."

In conjunction with that, Winder said, Salt Lake City must create a more clearly defined ordinance disallowing anyone to erect temporary structures for sleeping.

"Either they can camp on the street, or they can't," he said.

The sheriff's blueprint also includes efforts to curb panhandling. He explained that helpful citizens who give money to panhandlers may not realize it goes to purchase drugs.

Winder's plan also includes such proposals as closing the state liquor store at the corner of 400 South and 200 West. He said the outlet acts as a gathering place for would-be lawbreakers. Further, unlicensed bicycles would be confiscated, because, the sheriff said, they are often used for drug trafficking.

The plan is a wake-up call to community leaders, the sheriff said.

"People have had it," he said. "These solutions need to start now."

