Salt Lake City adds 28 new electric vehicle charging stations

Transit » Eco-friendly cars can be re-powered for free.

Salt Lake City is boasting 28 new electric vehicle-charging stations across that for the next nine months could charge the eco-friendly cars for free.

City Council members would have to approve the fee waiver, Mayor Jackie Biskupski has proposed in hopes it would incentivize electric vehicle drivers to use the stations at the existing and new sites. While the council deliberates the idea, drivers will pay $1 plus $0.1 per kilowatt hour to charge.

"This is an exciting upgrade," Biskupski said in a news release. "Users will now be able to go online using the ChargePoint app to see if stations are available for immediate use, get notifications about their charging status, track energy stats, and more."