Salt Lake City adds 28 new electric vehicle charging stations

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 40 minutes ago
Transit » Eco-friendly cars can be re-powered for free.
Salt Lake City is boasting 28 new electric vehicle-charging stations across that for the next nine months could charge the eco-friendly cars for free.

City Council members would have to approve the fee waiver, Mayor Jackie Biskupski has proposed in hopes it would incentivize electric vehicle drivers to use the stations at the existing and new sites. While the council deliberates the idea, drivers will pay $1 plus $0.1 per kilowatt hour to charge.

"This is an exciting upgrade," Biskupski said in a news release. "Users will now be able to go online using the ChargePoint app to see if stations are available for immediate use, get notifications about their charging status, track energy stats, and more."

The city placed new stations at the International Peace Gardens, Sorenson Multicultural Center, Sunnyside Avenue near Hogle Zoo, Pioneer Park and Forest Dale Golf Course. The city bought the new stations with grant money from the Utah Division of Air Quality and city funds.

There are existing stations at 1170 E. Wilmington, the Fairmont Aquatic Center, Liberty Park, two garages at Library Square, and other sites downtown.

Climate scientists say electric vehicles that are charged with renewable energy are effective at curbing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. The stations also fit in with the city's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions in coming decades.

