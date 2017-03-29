Herbert completes 2017 bill signings during visit to Riverton middle school

"I did my part," Herbert said, before turning the robot and rushing it at a newspaper photographer crouching nearby. "Here's what I think of the press."

Herbert saved a package of education bills for his last day to sign or veto new legislation. Flanked by lawmakers, educators and Oquirrh Hills Middle School students, the governor ratified new laws related to bullying prevention and teacher evaluations, and a new public education budget that adds roughly $240 million to school spending.

Within that funding is $68 million to address enrollment growth, and about $120 million — a 4 percent increase — in per-student spending that can be used at the discretion of local administrators on salaries, classroom technology or other priorities.

Herbert's office also released a final list of bill actions Wednesday, including several pieces of legislation that will be enacted into law without the governor's signature, an indication that he didn't favor these ideas.

Among those bills is HB136, a largely symbolic law that encourages the Utah Board of Education to request state dollars to compensate for funding that could be lost by ignoring federal education programs. Herbert said his decision to neither sign nor veto HB136 and six other bills was due to their being unnecessary and redundant.

"Rather than sign them, because they have really no impact pro or con, I just let them go into law without my signature."

The last batch of bills signed by the governor includes SB185, which makes Utah the first state to allow lawsuits against pornographers for damage to minors — including seeking reimbursement for any therapy expenses.

The new law offers immunity to those distributors who make a good-faith effort to verify a viewer's age and prominently display a content warning about the dangers of pornographic material. That bill is a sequel to a resolution last year that declared pornography to be a "public health crisis."

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, sponsor of last year's resolution and the pornography lawsuit proposal, said he sees the new law as similar to early litigation against the tobacco industry that over time helped the public to realize the health risks of smoking.

Herbert on Wednesday praised the bipartisan collaboration of Utah's lawmakers during the 2017 session. While the public may have focused on divisive proposals, he said, the majority of bills passed with unanimous or near-unanimous support of both major political parties.

The governor vetoed a single piece of legislation this year, HB11, which would have removed a requirement for partisan representation on state boards and commissions.

"It's very easy to be a critic of this or a critic of that," Herbert said. "By and large, our Legislature works very closely together representing the people of Utah."

Herbert also did not exercise any line-item budget vetoes, aside from clean-up actions as a result of budgeted bills failing to pass before the legislative session adjourned. But his office released a letter Wednesday that suggested concern over some areas of earmarked education spending.

The letter highlighted budget items that increase state funding for the private online preschool program UPSTART, elementary reading software, and $250,000 for ProStart Culinary Arts, a high school program affiliated with the Teen Chef Masters reality television show.

Herbert vetoed ProStart and UPSTART funding last year, prompting a special session to avoid a veto override by lawmakers. He wrote Wednesday that ProStart funding should be used for in-school culinary arts education and not for the production of a television show, and that the state should review the efficacy of its private preschool and software providers.