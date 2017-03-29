Draper pulls shelter sites after hundreds protest, boo homeless man

The action came after residents threatened Walker's impeachment, promised a lawsuit and portended opposition to the mayor's potential November re-election.
Residents packed an open house in the auditorium of Draper Park Middle School on Wednesday night to protest Walker's offer of sites at the soon-to-be-relocated Utah State Prison and at 15001 Minuteman Drive.
The group, which poured out the door of the school's 700-person-capacity auditorium, booed as Lawrence Horman called for compassion for homeless residents.
Horman told the group he was homeless. He lives in an orange shipping trailer with electricity from a nearby power pole on a commercial lot, he told The Tribune. The audience booed him as he called for patience.
"We'll help ourselves if you give us a place to start from," Horman told The Salt Lake Tribune after walking off the stage.
Behind him onstage were Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and Walker, who both sat on a wooden bench as dozens of people took the stage to voice their opposition.
They stood and applauded as Draper residents and those from nearby Bluffdale questioned the motives of Walker, a Utah Transit Authority board member.
"This reeks of political corruption," said Zachary Cook, a Bluffdale resident.
Draper became the first town that appeared to be willing to host a shelter.
Residents made it clear that that wasn't the case.
Troy Martinez threatened to file a lawsuit, saying city leaders skirted the state's open meetings law; he told residents to expect his name on the ballot in November.
Another resident proposed buying for homeless residents one-way tickets to another city.
Few residents stood in front of the crowd and welcomed the proposed shelter into Draper. Jill Rowe was one of them.