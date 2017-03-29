Draper pulls shelter sites after hundreds protest, boo homeless man

“You folks don’t want it,” city mayor tells the large and loud crowd at the open house, “so we can’t in good conscience say we want it here.”

After a pummeling from nearly 1,000 residents, Draper Mayor Troy Walker pulled two of his city's proposed homeless-shelter locations off the table.

He'd offered the sites the day before.

Residents demanded the rescindment during a nearly four-hour meeting Salt Lake County organized to try to relocate hundreds of homeless people from downtown Salt Lake City.

"You folks don't want it," Walker said, "so we can't in good conscience say we want it here."

That brings back to seven the number of proposed shelter sites, and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams has a day to recommend a site to a state committee.