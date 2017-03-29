Draper homeless shelter open house moves to bigger location

Draper has changed the location of its homeless shelter open house this evening because of a crowd expected to be large for City Hall to accommodate.

The open-to-the-public meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. will instead be held in the Draper Park Middle School, 13133 So. 1300 East.

Draper Mayor Troy Walker stepped forward Tuesday to offer two potential sites in the city for a proposed homeless resource center expected to accommodate 200 or more. One location is at the current site of the Utah State Prison, which will be relocated to a Salt Lake City site west of the Salt Lake City International Airport, and the second is at 15001 Minuteman Drive, near 14600 South, east of I-15.