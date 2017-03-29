Quantcast
Draper City homeless shelter open house moves to bigger location

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 41 minutes ago
Draper City has changed the location of its homeless shelter open house this evening because of a crowd expected to be large for City Hall to accommodate.

The open-to-the-public meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. will instead be held in the Draper Park Middle School, 13133 So. 1300 East.

Draper Mayor Troy Walker stepped forward Tuesday to offer two potential sites in the city for a proposed homeless resource center expected to accommodate 200 or more. One location is at the current site of the Utah State Prison, which will be relocated to a Salt Lake City site west of the Salt Lake City International Airport, and the second is at 15001 Minuteman Drive, near 14600 South, east of I-15.

Mayor Walker will be on hand as well as City Council members.

Not official council votes or action are scheduled to take place at the open house.

 

