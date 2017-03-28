Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Downtown homeless campground? Sheriff Jim Winder floats proposal

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

Think of it as a KOA campground for homeless people that would be conveniently located at the corner of 100 South and 600 West in Salt Lake City.

That is one proposal outlined in Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder's 21-point plan to deal with homelessness.

Another tenet of the plan calls for The Road Home Shelter on Rio Grande Street to reduce its clientele from about 1,100 to 200 by June 1 — two months from now.

Recently, legislators, municipal governments and service providers agreed to close the shelter by June 30, 2019.

Winder's plan also includes such proposals as closing the state liquor store at the corner of 400 South and 200 West; confiscating bicycles used in illicit activities; creating an "alternative-giving" model to curb panhandling; and implementing license plate readers to identify drug buyers who frequent the area.

The sheriff's plan also would necessitate a more clearly defined city ordinance eliminating the ability of individuals to erect or maintain any structure for sleeping or temporary habitation.

The Pioneer Park Coalition, an organization of developers, business owners, residents and others, gave the plan a full-throated endorsement Tuesday.

"We appreciate the sheriff for his work in bringing a concrete action plan that addresses rampant drug dealing, crime and camping in the Rio Grande neighborhood," the organization said in a statement. "The Executive Committee has voted to support all of the recommendations in this plan and would like to publicly support it."

In contrast, The Downtown Alliance, a business group, refused to endorse the plan.

Jason Mathis, the alliance's executive director, said that although the group appreciates the sheriff's efforts, it can't go along with various parts of the plan, including the proposal for a campground and the June 1 date to reduce the shelter to 200 people.

A spokesman for the Unified Police Department, Lt. Brian Lohrke, said the sheriff was out of town and could not be contacted.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski has not seen the plan and, therefore, could not comment, said spokesman Matthew Rojas.

City Councilman Derek Kitchen, whose District 4 encompasses both The Road Home and the proposed campground site, also said he had not heard of the proposal.

But, he added that he was open to discussing the campground proposal because the current situation on 500 West, where many homeless people camp now, is not acceptable.

He noted, however, that the proposal would have to be thoroughly vetted and that both Biskupski and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams would have to be on board before he could support it.

csmart@sltrib.com

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES