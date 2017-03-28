Downtown homeless campground? Sheriff Jim Winder floats proposal

The sheriff's plan also would necessitate a more clearly defined city ordinance eliminating the ability of individuals to erect or maintain any structure for sleeping or temporary habitation.

The Pioneer Park Coalition, an organization of developers, business owners, residents and others, gave the plan a full-throated endorsement Tuesday.

"We appreciate the sheriff for his work in bringing a concrete action plan that addresses rampant drug dealing, crime and camping in the Rio Grande neighborhood," the organization said in a statement. "The Executive Committee has voted to support all of the recommendations in this plan and would like to publicly support it."

In contrast, The Downtown Alliance, a business group, refused to endorse the plan.

Jason Mathis, the alliance's executive director, said that although the group appreciates the sheriff's efforts, it can't go along with various parts of the plan, including the proposal for a campground and the June 1 date to reduce the shelter to 200 people.

A spokesman for the Unified Police Department, Lt. Brian Lohrke, said the sheriff was out of town and could not be contacted.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski has not seen the plan and, therefore, could not comment, said spokesman Matthew Rojas.

City Councilman Derek Kitchen, whose District 4 encompasses both The Road Home and the proposed campground site, also said he had not heard of the proposal.

But, he added that he was open to discussing the campground proposal because the current situation on 500 West, where many homeless people camp now, is not acceptable.

He noted, however, that the proposal would have to be thoroughly vetted and that both Biskupski and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams would have to be on board before he could support it.

