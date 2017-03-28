County sheriff proposes opening Salt Lake homeless camp, reducing Road Home shelter beds, closing liquor store

The area around the shelter is known for its chaos, lawlessness and drug dealing.

But where the other 900 residents would go remains unclear.

Recently, legislators, municipal governments and service providers agreed to close the shelter by June 30, 2019 after new shelters and detox facilities were open.

Winder's plan also includes such proposals as closing the state liquor store at the corner of 400 South and 200 West; confiscating bicycles used in illicit activities; creating an "alternative-giving" model to curb panhandling; and implementing license plate readers to identify drug buyers who frequent the area.

The sheriff's plan also would necessitate a more clearly defined city ordinance eliminating the ability of individuals to erect or maintain any structure for sleeping or temporary habitation.

The proposed campground would not allow alcohol, drugs or pets.

Winder recently presented the draft plan to downtown business leaders.

The Pioneer Park Coalition, an organization of developers, business owners, residents and others, gave the plan a full-throated endorsement Tuesday.

"We appreciate the sheriff for his work in bringing a concrete action plan that addresses rampant drug dealing, crime and camping in the Rio Grande neighborhood," the organization said in a statement. "The Executive Committee has voted to support all of the recommendations in this plan and would like to publicly support it."

In contrast, The Downtown Alliance, a business group, refused to endorse the plan.

Jason Mathis, the alliance's executive director, said that although the group appreciates the sheriff's efforts, it can't go along with various parts of the plan, including the proposal for a campground and the June 1 date to reduce the shelter to 200 people.

A spokesman for the Unified Police Department, Lt. Brian Lohrke, said the sheriff was out of town and could not be contacted.

Recently, Winder has been criticized for not booking into the Salt Lake County jail some homeless people who have been arrested for misdemeanor crimes, most of which are related to narcotics. The sheriff has said that society cannot arrest its way out of drug addiction.

Winder's plan has caught some by surprise. Tuesday, a spokesman for Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said she has not seen the plan and, therefore, could not comment.