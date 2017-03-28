No vote on teacher salary boost, reform as Jordan School District continues negotiations

Those changes, as well as reforms aimed at increasing budget efficiency, are expected to cost an additional $10 million in annual payroll costs. It will initially be funded through budget reserves, Voorhies said, but will likely require a tax increase after four or five years.

In an email to The Tribune, Vicki Olsen, president of the Jordan Education Association, described the negotiations as "positive". She attributed the delay to the amount of fine-tuning required by the proposal.

"Because we are making such a dramatic change to the salary schedule," she wrote, "there are lots of little details that need to be worked out."

Voorhies gave a similar description of the process, adding that more time was needed to review how the changes would affect things like insurance and individual employee compensation.

"We have to look at how it affects as many individual employee's cases as possible," Voorhies said, "so that we don't make anybody's lives more difficult."

Canyons School District, which broke off from Jordan in 2009, is also reportedly working on a salary proposal that would lift first-year pay to roughly $40,000, up from $34,334.

