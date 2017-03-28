No vote on teacher salary boost, reform as Jordan School District continues negotiations

A proposed overhaul of Jordan School District's salary system wasn't finished in time for Tuesday's school board meeting. But school board and union representatives say negotiations are ongoing and expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
"I can't imagine it's going to go past April 25," school board president Janice Voorhies said, referring to the board's next scheduled meeting. "You'll probably be able to hear us cheering when we finish."
The district is looking to fund across-the-board raises for teachers, while also boosting entry-level pay from roughly $34,500 to $40,000 and lifting the salary cap for veteran educators.