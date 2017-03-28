Unnamed city accepts new homeless shelter; Salt Lake County reschedules site evaluation deliberations

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams is announcing today that an as-yet unnamed city has stepped forward to locate a new homeless shelter there.

McAdams will unveil the city behind the possible new site at the County Government Center at 1:30 p.m. His office described the city as a "partner" in the effort to close the existing 1,100-bed facility in the Rio Grande district and open three smaller sites.

The announcement came four hours before a site-evaluation committee was set to openly debate the merits of seven sites that county leaders said might land a new shelter.

It also came after residents from the only cities on the list, South Salt Lake and West Valley City, vehemently opposed the possibility that they may become the new host city to 200 or more homeless residents.