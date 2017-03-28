Draper City steps forward with two new homeless shelter site proposals; Salt Lake County reschedules site evaluation deliberations

"It's the right thing to do, it's the Christian thing to do. It's the thing that will set us apart and make us the people we are," Walker said.

House Speaker Greg Hughes, a resident of Draper and a driving force behind efforts to address homelessness, also expressed his support. He repeated his call from the opening day of the Legislature that the problem is a statewide one that has reached "crisis" proportions.

In his statement posted Tuesday on Twitter he said that "every community has a role to play," adding that, "I am willing to accept whatever locations are selected and remain committed [to] solving this crisis."

The Minuteman site is largely undeveloped, without a TRAX line. Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said a line is proposed for the area, and he suggested accelerating that work if the state chooses Draper for the new site.

A committee was slated to deliberate seven previously announced sites at 3 p.m. Tuesday, but McAdams announced four hours before he'd been contacted by a city that was volunteering to host the site.

"Every public process has to start with a proposal," McAdams said. "No determination has been made as of yet. There's still a public process."

"You can see it's a good site, it's not a perfect site," he said, adding having a city that's willing to host the center is valuable.

Draper will host an open house for residents to discuss the idea at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in its city council chambers.

A site selection committee still plans to deliver its recommendation to a state committee Thursday.

