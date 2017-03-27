Could a Gov. Romney be in Utah’s future? Ann Romney hopes so.

A Romney for Utah governor? It could happen, said Ann Romney in a Monday interview on the "Today" show.
But it wouldn't be her husband, Mitt Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts and the 2012 Republican presidential candidate. Instead, the couple's third son, Josh Romney, a real estate developer based in Salt Lake City, apparently is considering a run in 2020.
"I definitely see it in the lights for Josh," Ann Romney said.
Josh Romney considered running for lieutenant governor in Utah in 2010 on a ticket led by Kirk Jowers, the former head of Mitt Romney's leadership PAC and longtime director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics. The team never materialized, though Josh Romney has remained somewhat involved in state politics with his endorsements for GOP candidates.