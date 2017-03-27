Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah Lake marina dredging delayed until fall

By Jessica Banuelos The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 36 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Provo • A $1.3 million dredging project planned for the Utah Lake State Park Marina in April is being delayed probably until after Labor Day.

The postponement is due to a number of factors, including too few bidders in the original request, rising water levels and concern not to interrupt the spawning season for the lake's endangered June suckers, according to Jason Allen, manager of the Utah Lake State Park.

"Technically we could start August 1, but with spawning season going late into the season and the public getting into the lake [for the summer] there's no reason to close the park. It's just better to wait until after the lake holiday season," he said.

Currently, the lake level is at about 55 percent of capacity, according to a recent update from Sam Braegger, outreach coordinator, to the Utah Lake Commission. Officials say levels should rebound to near full.

The lake averaged around 50 percent of capacity last year, according to Mike Mills, vice chairman for Central Utah Water Conservancy District. But it was far below that later in the year and was one factor in the largest algal bloom in modern history..

In addition to the lake-level considerations, the state also had to obtain a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the dredging project because of the presence of the endangered fish species.

The State Park Marina at Provo will be the second dredging project started this year, after Saratoga Springs, which is expected to be completed by May.

Allen said this will be the first time the State Park Marina will undergo a dredging. The process is expected to remove about 2-3 feet of soil to deepen the marina and remove rocks that cause problems for boats.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()