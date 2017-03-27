Utah Lake marina dredging delayed until fall

Provo • A $1.3 million dredging project planned for the Utah Lake State Park Marina in April is being delayed probably until after Labor Day.
The postponement is due to a number of factors, including too few bidders in the original request, rising water levels and concern not to interrupt the spawning season for the lake's endangered June suckers, according to Jason Allen, manager of the Utah Lake State Park.
"Technically we could start August 1, but with spawning season going late into the season and the public getting into the lake [for the summer] there's no reason to close the park. It's just better to wait until after the lake holiday season," he said.