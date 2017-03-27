Quantcast
Location change: Tonight’s final public homeless-shelter meeting moves to Salt Lake County Government Center

By | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published
Salt Lake County has changed the location of the final open house Monday on two properties in South Salt Lake that could host a homeless shelter.

The hearing is now set for the south building of the Salt Lake County Government Center at 2001 S. State St., beginning at 6 p.m.

Tonight is the last chance residents have to weigh in on the seven sites chosen for West Valley City and South Salt Lake.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams scheduled the hearing last week after county officials added two more sites to the list of candidates that may host the shelter.

Input at the final open house tonight will focus on those two sites, at 3380 South 1000 West and 3432 South 900 West in South Salt Lake.

South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood wanted the meeting to be held at the 3432 South 900 West location, which is a vacant lot. The meeting was moved back to the government center due to rain, a spokeswoman for McAdams said.

A site evaluation committee will meet Tuesday at the state Capitol Complex to begin deliberations on which should be the preferred site. That meeting is scheduled at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Senate Building, Room 210.

County leaders have three days to decide which site to recommend for the third homeless shelter in the county, after Salt Lake City selected two sites within its boundaries. A state homelessness committee will then have the final say.

