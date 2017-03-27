Location change: Tonight’s final public homeless-shelter meeting moves to Salt Lake County Government Center

Salt Lake County has changed the location of the final open house Monday on two properties in South Salt Lake that could host a homeless shelter.

The hearing is now set for the south building of the Salt Lake County Government Center at 2001 S. State St., beginning at 6 p.m.

Tonight is the last chance residents have to weigh in on the seven sites chosen for West Valley City and South Salt Lake.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams scheduled the hearing last week after county officials added two more sites to the list of candidates that may host the shelter.