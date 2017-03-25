Gov. Gary Herbert signs bills providing $1B for highways, making Spiral Jetty the state work of art

Gov. Gary Herbert signed 49 bills Saturday — including one that authorizes borrowing $1 billion to accelerate highway projects around Utah.
SB277 allows the Utah Transportation Commission to speed up several previously-approved highway projects by issuing general obligation bonds. The maximum $1 billion in bond money would come in over four years as needed, with a 15-year payback period.
Regional officials already were pitching the commission to spend some of the money in their areas at a meeting in St. George earlier this month. Those from Southern Utah highlighted a provision in the legislation that calls for $100 million to be spent on projects that could help boost recreation and tourism in the state.