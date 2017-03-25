Gov. Gary Herbert signs bills providing $1B for highways, making Spiral Jetty the state work of art

But the projects likely to receive the largest influx of cash will be on Interstate 15 along the Wasatch Front, in areas that see significant congestion, Utah Department of Transportation officials have said.

Herbert has signed 465 bills thus far this legislative session. He vetoed his first bill Friday, one that would've removed a requirement to appoint some Democrats to dozens of state boards and commissions. The governor has yet to take action on 71 bills.

Among the bills signed Saturday include:

HB82: It allows certain all-terrain vehicles to travel on most roads in Salt Lake County. It was previously the only county to ban them. The ATVs still must be equipped in ways that make them street legal, and the drivers must hold a driver license and have insurance. The bill still bans ATVs on Salt Lake County highways with a speed limit above 50 mph.

HB130 :The legislation permits studying cannabis products for medical use, while creating a board that would study possible recommendations for new marijuana policies.

HB211: Designates the Spiral Jetty in the Great Salt Lake as Utah's official "state work of art." The sculpture is a 1,500-foot-long, 15-foot-wide counterclockwise coil jutting out from the northeast shoreline. It was created in 1970 by Robert Smithson.

