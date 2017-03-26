A new overflow shelter? A closed day center? Single men in Midvale? Emails provide a glimpse of ongoing discussions among homeless plan collaborators

And while McAdams' choice may quiet half his critics, other contentious issues loom in a process that has already caused abundant frustration even as it's heralded as a momentous achievement for Utah's most needy. Among those matters: the demographics that will be served by each of three new shelters and an existing family shelter in Midvale, and the need to site an additional seasonal overflow shelter in an undetermined location.

The emails were all sent either to or from McAdams since Valentine's Day, when legislative leaders first told him that the county would need to site a shelter that had previously been contemplated for Salt Lake City.

Will there be a second siting sequel? • In a Feb. 27 email to the committee shaping the county's homeless service model, Director of Government Relations Patrick Reimherr reassured members about a newly announced commitment to close the emergency shelter at 210 S. Rio Grande St. by July 2019.

Wrote Reimherr: "Salt Lake County and the property owner" — Shelter the Homeless Inc., a nonprofit that owns the Rio Grande and Midvale shelters and is expected to soon be granted ownership and governance of the three new shelters — "will not commit to such a decision without proof that supply is available to meet demand."

The words "will not" are bold and underlined.

The difference between the 1,100-bed capacity of the current shelter and the combined 600- to 700-bed capacity of three new ones has caused heartburn for some involved.

Reimherr told them the county was "insisting" that an additional seasonal overflow shelter "outside of Salt Lake City" be opened in time to shutter 210 S. Rio Grande St.

This shelter was included in a budget analysis prepared by the Department of Workforce Services and read by legislative leaders: $2 million in one-time costs and $350,000 ongoing for 66 seasonal beds. But it's scarcely been mentioned publicly.

Crossroads Urban Center Associate Director Bill Tibbitts wrote Feb. 25 that "[i]f the new plan includes an overflow shelter both myself and the press missed it."

McAdams responded that legislative leaders had wanted the announcement to focus on the three new resource centers but that he wouldn't support a changed direction without either a new overflow shelter or overflow availability at 210 S. Rio Grande St.

"That point is clear" with legislators, he said. "We will look for an opportunity to get that on the official record."

Former county employee Janell Fluckiger, having recently been installed as executive director of Shelter the Homeless, further responded that the nonprofit board "will not allow homeless individuals to be steamrolled in the process of closing the Rio Grande facility."

A few days earlier, Fluckiger wrote that the board — which includes area business and political leaders, including McAdams and Department of Workforce Services Executive Director Jon Pierpont — believed the state would take its turn by finding a place for the final, as-yet-unpublicized shelter.

"[S]iting shelters, especially a drunk tank overflow, is a political process that STH does not want to lead on," Fluckiger wrote.