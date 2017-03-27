Taking on a ‘key nerve center’ of the White House

Wilton Persons, chief of staff to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, described the staff secretary as "the one office in the White House that knows the most about what is going on and where it is taking place." Porter is the one presenting the president with executive orders to sign in front of the cameras, who brings memos to his desk and the one who made sure formal copies of Trump's address to Congress was sitting on the House dais for him to hand to Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence.

"The job of staff secretary, the principle task is to make sure the president is well prepared and his office is in order, to ensure that he is aware of all the correspondence and communications information and it really is a key nerve center of the White House," said Jon Huntsman Sr., who held the same role in the Nixon administration. "I'm so proud of Rob; he has the credentials to do a good job."

The staff secretary isn't a well-known role to most Americans. The TV series "The West Wing" included a character named Mrs. Landingham (later replaced by Deborah Fiderer) who was the fictional president's executive secretary and who was shown bringing papers to the president and deciding who enters the Oval Office.

The Hollywood version, not surprisingly, is different than actual life.

The staff secretary is one of the aides who works closely with the president, but includes a slew of other responsibilities, including overseeing the offices of the Executive Clerk, Records Management and Correspondence. The job entails sorting through which memos the president sees, organizing advice from top aides and seeking out answers to any questions the president raises.

The role has changed in the 47 years since Huntsman held the spot with some functions now delegated to others, but, for the most part, Porter is a key player in the new White House.

"The job still centers around the preparation of the president, the ingress and egress of all papers to be sure they should go before the president, the summary of everything that he reads and sees … everyone he meets and sees personally, that he has talking points," says Huntsman.

Making sure the White House is functioning takes a capable person in that role, he added.

—

Rising through the ranks • Porter was born in Boston, and he earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Harvard University and a graduate degree from Oxford University — where he was a Rhodes Scholar — and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

He worked as a private attorney and a visiting scholar in political science at BYU and as a law clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit before heading to Capitol Hill where he worked as the top lawyer for Lee and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. Before joining the Trump White House, he was Hatch's chief of staff.

Porter said in an interview in his West Wing office that he's talked to many of his predecessors, from Republican and Democratic administrations, to learn the best advice for tackling the job. Every president's needs and wants are different, he noted, but he's excited to take on the job.

"I think like anything at the White House, the hours are long and it comes with its own challenges, but it's also a great honor and filled with a lot of learning and a lot of excitement," Porter said.

Huntsman, who met with Porter last week, said he worked 15-hour days under Nixon but the role changed in subsequent administrations to split up the workload.

Another former staff secretary, John Podesta, who served in the role under President Bill Clinton and later became his chief of staff, noted that Porter's job includes managing and coordinating all the paperwork and ensuring everything from top secret memos to policy-related materials reflect a wide range of views into potential actions.