Poll: Majority of Utahns now view Trump favorably

Utah's view of the Republican president are the polar opposite of the national take on Trump where a Gallup tracking poll has shown a dip of 9 percent in approval rating since he took office on Jan. 20. Gallup now shows 54 percent of Americans disapprove of the president's job performance compared to 45 percent who said the same thing in late January.

But the rising approval in Utah, even if it's tepid compared to past support for Republican presidents, had Trump supporters in the state crowing.

"I don't think the poll numbers are unexpected because I think what Utahns are seeing is that Trump is delivering on the campaign promises that he's made," said Utah Republican Party Chairman James Evans. "Perhaps the poll numbers are also reflecting this refreshing point of view that here's a politician who is following through on what he said he would do."

Utah was not Trump territory in the 2016 election. He won the state with just 46 percent of the vote because independent candidate Evan McMullin, a Mormon with ties to Utah, split the GOP base. Some 22 percent of Utahns' votes went for McMullin while 27 percent backed Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The president still has not captured majority support among female voters in Utah, according to the new poll. Just 47 percent of women backed Trump, compared to 48 opposed. Men, by contrast, approved of the president 60 percent to 33 percent.

Holly Richardson, a former Republican state lawmaker who opposed Trump for president, said Utahns may be giving Trump a "bit of a honeymoon."

"Certainly the message I've heard is: 'Give him a chance,'" she said.

Richardson added that it's still surprising that a Republican president can't find more support in a GOP-dominated state.

"In deep red Utah, we're talking about it being a good thing that he's over 50 percent," she said.

The Tribune-Hinckley Institute poll also shows that Utahns are split on whether they back Trump's executive order barring immigrants and visitors from six Muslim-majority countries, with 50 percent strongly or somewhat approving and 48 percent opposing. Only 2 percent were unsure.

Partisanship seemed to drive the findings, with 93 percent of Democrats against the executive order and 64 percent of Republicans in favor.

Trump's two executive orders, both of which have been stayed by federal courts, faced deep criticism by Democrats as well as immigrant groups and Muslim organizations while Trump warned that it was dangerous for the country to continue to allow people from war-torn or terrorism-beset nations to be allowed on American soil.

Richardson, who is Mormon, said she worries support for such a measure is driven by "fear and misunderstanding," and she noted that followers of the LDS faith were once targeted as a minority group.

"I am sad that half of our state is OK with a broad plan on a certain group of people that are different from us," she said. "You don't have to go back very far in Mormon history to find that as a people, we were refugees as well."