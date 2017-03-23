Utah governor signs bill allowing 18-year-olds to obtain concealed-weapon permits

Gov. Gary Herbert signed 13 more bills into law on Thursday, including one allowing Utahns as young as 18 to obtain concealed-gun permits.

Of a record 535 bills passed by the Utah Legislature before it adjourned March 9, Herbert has signed 313 thus far. The Republican governor has until March 29 to decide whether to veto, sign or allow remaining unsigned bills to become law without his signature.

Among the newly signed bills:

HB198 • The measure lowers the age for obtaining a concealed-weapons permit from 21 to 18. Although Utah law allows Utahns as young as 18 to purchase, possess and openly carry guns, most colleges and universities in the state ban open carrying on their campuses. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, said that has prevented young women from carrying guns as a protection against sexual assault.