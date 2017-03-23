Utah law professors, constituents urge Chaffetz to investigate Trump — and poll shows voters agree

"Most kids that I know in a candy store would do more than look at their feet," says Brigham Daniels, a law professor at Brigham Young University who voted for Chaffetz.

"The Constitution provides for this oversight," Daniels added. "The Constitution was written by people who all sat down together and agreed, 'we can't trust each other.' He's giving Trump a pass on this."

With that in mind, Daniels orchestrated petitions — now signed by more than 1,000 people, including law professors from BYU and the University of Utah – urging Chaffetz to launch investigations into Trump's possible conflicts of interest or violations of a constitutional clause against receiving foreign benefits.

Utahns agree by a more than two-to-one margin, according to a new Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. An even 60 percent of registered voters said Chaffetz should probe the potential conflicts, while just 32 percent said he shouldn't.

The poll was conducted March 15-21 by Dan Jones & Associates among 605 registered voters statewide and has a margin of error of 3.98 percent.

The petition states: "We ask you, Rep. Chaffetz, to provide robust oversight of President Trump, just as you promised your constituents you would before being re-elected. To protect the integrity and strength of our institutions, including our Constitution, the times require a thorough investigation of President Trump's conflicts of interest."

For his part, Chaffetz said Thursday that he's already launched several probes into the Trump administration, including requesting documents this week from the White House about then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned after admitting to misleading the administration about his conversations with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Chaffetz also pointed out that through his inquiries, he prompted the General Services Administration to review Trump's government lease for his Trump Hotel in Washington, leading the GSA on Thursday to say the lease was in "full compliance."

"I'm already doing several investigations," Chaffetz said. "Some are public. Some are not. It is important to note that the president is exempt from conflict of interest laws. That doesn't mean we're not looking at several items."

The law technically does exempt the president from conflict of interest laws that apply to other government employees, but as the law professors and others point out in their petition, the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution does apply and forbids a government official from taking money or other benefits from foreign sources.

Critics have complained — including at a raucous town hall meeting Chaffetz held — that the congressman isn't taking on the U.S. intelligence community's finding that Russia had attempted to influence the presidential election in Trump's favor, but Chaffetz countered that probe should come under the House Intelligence Committee's purview and that he has daily conversations with its chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

"I've already done far more investigative work on this administration than we did of the Obama administration at the same time" into his tenure, Chaffetz said. "Far more. People like to equate the vigorous oversight I did of Hillary Clinton to their perceptions of Donald Trump. I didn't do an investigation of Hillary Clinton in her first two months. I did it after four Americans were killed and the secretary of state lied about it."

Chaffetz's answers don't square with those who signed the petitions and expect more from the Oversight Committee chairman.

Sarah Brinton, a lawyer and Republican who voted for Chaffetz but not for Trump — she opted for independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin — says it's Chaffetz's obligation and duty to provide oversight of the executive branch, including the president, and that he should be excited about his role.

"I want him to provide a check on President Trump," Brinton said. "I really want that. I wanted that during President Obama['s tenure], I would have wanted it under Hillary Clinton and I want that under President Trump. ... I don't want Trump to get a pass because he's a Republican."