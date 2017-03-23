Developer of controversial Draper housing project gets extension

Draper has given the developer of a controversial proposed housing project a 90-day extension on his $8 million contract to purchase 110 acres of what is currently unprotected open space in the southeast corner of the city, near the Utah County line.
Council members in a special meeting Thursday voted 4-1 to grant the extra time beyond a March 23 deadline to Jacob Satterfield and his Blue Bison Development. Councilwoman Michelle Weeks cast the lone no vote.
Residents fighting the proposal left the meeting "very disappointed," said Leigh Brennan, a neighbor who has helped lead efforts to preserve the property as open space. "We thought he was either going to show the money or walk away."