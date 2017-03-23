Utah guv will sign 0.05 DUI bill — first in the nation

Herbert called for more study of the bill, and said he plans to call a special session of the Legislature in late summer to consider changes to the bill.

So he said critics "will have an opportunity to come in and talk about their concerns and maybe the unintended consequences as they see them."

He added, "We would hope that all stakeholders would have an opportunity to come in, if they feel like they were not heard before. They are going to have an opportunity in many public hearings and meetings to be heard so we can understand and get this right. [Legislative] leadership has agreed to this."

Herbert said he is open to a proposal by some to allow three or four other states to enact a similar law first, and then follow, to lessen the likelihood that being first would hurt tourism. "Everything is on the table," he said.

Herbert said he does not agree with critics that the bill makes Utah look weird, will hurt tourism, or is being pushed mainly by Mormons who do not drink.

"We're not the first in the world, as 85 percent of the world's population already has reduced BAC maximums to 0.05 and some less than that," he said. "If we look at the world, certainly we're not weird."

He added, "We don't see anyone not going to Rome and Italy, or Paris, France and other destinations and say they are weird because they have a 0.05."

"There is no evidence that it should impact negatively our tourism. It's something I looked at very carefully," Herbert said. He added the law could help improve tourism if used to show its low DUI rates help make highways safer.

When asked if Utah is different — because more than 60 percent of residents and nearly 90 percent of lawmakers are non-drinking Mormons — who may appear to be putting moral and religious stands above other considerations.

"Well, there's not very many Mormons in Rome, and they are doing it there also. I know there are people who are going to try to say this is a religious issue. That's just absolutely false."

He added, "This is a public safety issue. You can drink as much as you want. But once you get past a couple of drinks, you ought not to be getting behind the wheel of an automobile. There are certainly many ways you can get home. You can have a designated driver. You can have Lyft, Uber, cabs."