Gov. Herbert signs rape kits bill, along with 65 others

Gov. Gary Herbert signed 66 more bills from this year's Legislature on Wednesday, including one mandating that the state's rape kits be tested.

Of the 535 bills the Legislature passed, Herbert has signed 300 into law. He has not yet vetoed a bill.

Herbert has until March 29 to decide whether to veto, sign or allow the remaining bills to become law without his signature.

HB200 • It mandates that law enforcement agencies submit rape kits to the Utah Crime Lab, which is required to test all kits, with a to-be-determined deadline. Law enforcement will have 30 days to submit rape kits.