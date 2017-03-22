Gov. Herbert signs rape kits bill, along with 65 others

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, creates a system to track rape kits and funds trauma-sensitivity training for law enforcement.
It will go into effect in 2018 to give the crime lab time to process backlogs. The state anticipates the crime lab will need another $2.4 million a year to hire additional employees to keep up with the higher demand, but the Legislature provided $1.2 million.
Previously, law-enforcement agencies decided whether to submit a kit for testing.
HB217 • The bill will make it a misdemeanor crime, punishable by possible jail time, to harass livestock. Using a drone, an ATV or other motorized vehicle or a dog to harass the livestock would be a Class B misdemeanor upon a first conviction, a Class A on subsequent ones.
HB204 • It will require a statewide primary election for the next presidential election in 2020. This legislation is intended to avoid the long lines and confusion of last year's presidential caucuses conducted by the political parties.
HB218 • County clerks will be able to add extra early voting or Election Day centers after statutory deadlines if they determine there are insufficient polling places to avoid long lines.
SB171 • The bill designates American Indian rock art as Utah state works of art. The measure is a formal recognition of rock art and is added to a long list of state symbols, such as the state song, flower, motto, etc.