Salt Lake City joins brief challenging Trump’s threat to ‘sanctuary cities’

Sanctuary city or not, Salt Lake City says it would be unconstitutional for President Donald Trump to withhold money from cities that won't support his immigration crackdown.
Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced Wednesday that Salt Lake City joined 33 other cities in a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Santa Clara, California's attempt to block Trump's Jan. 25 executive order.
The brief says the order's intent was confirmed by Trump himself: "[I]t is a 'weapon' to coerce cities, counties and states into becoming de facto agents of the Executive Branch, by threatening to entirely 'defund' them and deny them 'the money they need to property operate as a city or a state.'"