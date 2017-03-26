Refugees overcome barriers with help from Utah group Women of the World

"It was very hard for us to leave," said Mohammed in broken English of the couple's long-time home in Baghdad. "lt was frightening for us because we didn't speak the language and didn't know about the U.S."

The couple fled to Jordan and were later assigned to the United States by the U.N. High Commissioner of Refugees.

Most refugees do not want to come to the United States, said Samira Harnish, who founded Women of the World in 2010 to help immigrants assimilate. Most know nothing of this country or its culture, she explained.

"They come here — they've lost everything," Harnish said. "They have to start from zero."

Refugees who are resettled through Catholic Community Services or the International Rescue Committee get three to six months of assistance and then must provide for themselves. Because of their age, Mohammed and Salman receive some benefits through Social Security.

Because their English skills are limited, the couple initially brought envelopes that contained such things as utility bills to Harnish and volunteers at the organization to discern what was inside. It's just one of innumerable hurdles, large and small, that immigrants face on a daily basis.

Harnish and her organization seek to help refugees — most of whom are women and children — to not only assimilate into the American culture, but to succeed and make their voices heard.

For the Iraqi native and engineer, who earned degrees at Utah State and Boise State universities, Women of the World fulfills a life-long dream.

"From 9 years old, I wanted to give women an independent voice," Harnish said. "But when I came to America, it was hard to find my way."

She had an attractive position at the high-tech company, Micron, but in 2008 when many Iraqis began to arrive in Utah, she decided to dedicate her life to helping refugee women. Within two years, she established Women of the World.

The operation depends on volunteers, some of whom put in as little as an hour or two per week.