Rolly: Woman tries to kill immigrant’s dog. What has happened to us?

Luckily, Cody's harness had latched onto a tree branch, preventing him from going downstream, and Delon finally felt the dog's little body in the water. He pulled him to shore and began squeezing his stomach to force the water out while the woman continued to scream, "We're going to build a wall and you're going to pay for it."

Delon didn't have time to stick around and deal with the woman or try to learn her identity. He rushed his dog to a veterinary hospital, which was closed. A groomer was still open and was able to clean Cody up and tend to his many scratches.

"I don't understand the hatred," said Delon, who teaches aerobics and physical fitness classes to senior citizens and people with special needs at 24 Hour Fitness gyms.

He said at the end of workouts, he typically puts on soothing music and shares an inspirational story with his class. Last week, trying to find some kind of closure to the traumatic incident in the park, he told his class what happened to Cody and why.

He received an outpouring of love, he said, which helps.

As for Cody, he contracted the giardia virus and an eye infection from the dirty water, but he is recovering and seems to be fine.

He no longer approaches strangers for a belly rub, however.

Cleaning up at the 'Oscars' • If good advertising translated directly into votes, Democrats and environmentalists would rule Utah.

Utah-based advertising agency Love Communications won seven awards at the annual conference of the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC), held last week in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Two awards went to Love's advertising campaigns for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (SUWA), and two were for promotions of the reelection campaign of Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. Other awards were for the ad promotions of the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office's get-out-the-vote campaign and its vote.utah.gov web site.

The SUWA and Vote Utah campaigns garnered "Best in Show" trophies. The McAdams campaign ads won two gold awards known as "Pollies," which Esquire magazine has dubbed the Oscars of the political advertising business.