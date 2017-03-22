San Juan County, home of new Bears Ears monument, No. 1 for U.S. population growth

Two other counties in Utah also were in the Top 10 fastest growing nationally: Wasatch was No. 4 at 4.67 percent; and Juab was No. 9 at 4.2 percent. That is not too surprising because the Census Bureau announced in December that Utah had the nation's fastest growth rate in 2016 at 2.03 percent.

In new rankings of growth by metropolitan areas, also released Thursday, three Utah areas were also in the top 20 nationally: St. George was No. 6 at 3.08 percent; Provo-Orem was No. 7 at 3.06 percent; and Logan was No. 20 at 2.3 percent.

Finally, among the more eye-catching findings in the new numbers is that Utah County for the first time added more residents than the much larger Salt Lake County — 17,503 compared wth 16,732 during the year.

"They are half the size of Salt Lake County and have more growth. I think that's pretty telling of where Utah County is headed," said Emily Harris, demographic analyst at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

—

San Juan surge • Still, the biggest surprise in the numbers was that tiny San Juan County produced the nation's biggest growth rate.

In a county known for fighting federal control of public lands that its leaders say stifles the local economy, Lyman acknowledges that the new growth came because people are drawn to the area's beauty.

"It's a great place to live. I think the people who are moving in are not coming for jobs or the economy," because the area hasn't really added any, he said. "They are moving here because it's just a beautiful spot and beautiful people."

Lyman said he has not noticed much new construction or business, but vacant houses have been filling up. With fewer vacancies, "house prices have been going up significantly."

San Juan's population, as of July 1, is estimated at 16,895, up by 1,188 people.

"When you are so small, it doesn't take a whole lot to create a pretty good percentage bump," Lyman said.

While adding 1,188 people may not seem like that much — that is three times the population of Bluff in that county, or about a third of the population of the county's largest city, Blanding.

The Census Bureau figured that nearly 90 percent of the increase in San Juan came from domestic migration, with little from "natural increase," calculated by subtracting deaths from births.

"From these numbers, it's pretty clear that people are moving to San Juan County," Harris said.

She added that she and other analysts wondered if the Bears Ears controversy somehow might have contributed to drawing more people to the county. However, she noted that the new estimates are for the population there as of July 1, 2016 — which was before Bears Ears was designated as a monument by former President Barack Obama, although the prospect had been widely anticipated for months.