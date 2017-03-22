127 people naturalized at Utah State Capitol were also treated to a song

The United States gained 127 new citizens Wednesday during a naturalization ceremony at the Utah State Capitol.

The people represented 43 countries on six continents.

"We live in a country that is a melting pot," state House Speaker Greg Hughes told them. "We are a nation of immigrants."

Hughes applauded the work the immigrants put into becoming U.S. citizens and spoke of his own ancestors, who came from Ireland in the late 1860s during a famine.

Former state Rep. Sophia DiCaro also spoke of sacrifices her mother made on her journey to citizenship after she came to the U.S. from Japan, but she also touched on new privileges citizens have available to them.