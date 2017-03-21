Salt Lake City ponies up $1.5M toward Bonanza Flats preservation

Of particular importance to Salt Lake City are about 55 acres along the ridgeline that leads to Big Cottonwood Canyon.

It's no accident that Salt Lake City's $1.5 million donation represents the same portion of the total $38 million purchase price — about one twenty-fifth — that 55 acres do to the total acreage of 1,350.

Briefer said the city is in conversations with Park City about management options that include Salt Lake City purchasing those 55 acres.

"Those are still things that we have to work through," Briefer said. "I think the most important thing right now is that we make up that gap for that purchase price. It's getting really close."

About $25 million of the $38 million would be covered by a bond approved by Park City.

Park City already made a $1.5 million down payment to Wells Fargo, which owns the land after a luxury golf and ski resort was foreclosed upon, and paid another $1.5 million earlier this month for a three-month extension on its deadline to raise the full $38 million.

It now has until June 15 to bridge the gap.

Summit County has set aside $5.75 million, and about 2,000 private donors have contributed some $2 million, said Wendy Fisher, executive director of Utah Open Lands.

Add in Salt Lake City's $1.5 million and another as-yet-unnamed source of about $250,000 and the total raised is $34.5 million.

The Salt Lake County Council voted 5-4 last week to reject a $3 million funding request that had the backing of Mayor Ben McAdams and area residents.

Salt Lake City's portion comes from its watershed protection fund, which generates about $1.5 million each year by charging $1.50 per month to users in the water service area — which includes the east bench all the way south to Sandy and totals about 340,000 users.

The city's watershed protection fund has conserved more than 3,000 acres since it was created in 1989. Most recently, the city purchased 160 acres on City Creek Ridge.

Fisher said she's "optimistic" that other entities will recognize, as Salt Lake City did, "that the jurisdictional boundaries are not the same as quality of life boundaries."

Fisher said Utah Open Lands continues to accept donations at www.savebonanzaflats.org.