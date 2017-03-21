Hatch emerges as Gorsuch cheerleader for the Supreme Court

Hatch asked Gorsuch about the bedrock ruling of the Supreme Court: Marbury v. Madison, which said that the judiciary could overrule a law passed by Congress. The late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, whom Gorsuch would replace, had declined to comment on that case during his hearing.

Gorsuch called the ruling the "cornerstone of law in this country" and added: "I don't know anybody who wants to go back and reconsider that."

"I feel the same way," Hatch added.

The Utah senator continued that Gorsuch has been criticized for past rulings against working-class and poor Americans and was called "no friend of the little guy." But Hatch said a judge should be focusing on the law and not on the personal implications.

Hatch also quizzed Gorsuch on whether he would stand up to Trump if he felt the president had exceeded his authority.

"Senator, a good judge doesn't give a whit about politics or the political implications of his or her decision," Gorsuch said, adding that a judge "decides where the law takes him or her fearlessly."

And the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court judge punctuated that point by adding that he's ruled against the government in many cases and that the committee should ask the U.S. attorney for Colorado.

"I make them square their corners, Senator Hatch," Gorsuch said.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., also pressed Gorsuch about concerns by some groups that he would vote to overturn the 1973 case striking down state bans on abortion. Trump had said during the campaign that he would appoint judges who are anti-abortion.

Gorsuch, though, said he was never asked by Trump to commit on how he would rule on cases or issues and would have "walked out the door" had he been.

"That's not what judges do," Gorsuch said. "They don't do it at that end of Pennsylvania Avenue and they shouldn't do it at this end either."

Democrats on the committee repeatedly raised the specter of Merrick Garland, the Supreme Court nominee of President Barack Obama who was denied a Senate confirmation hearing by Republicans for months, until Obama's term ran out.

Under questioning by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Gorsuch had kind words for Garland, but he declined to weigh in on the Senate's no-vote defeat of his nomination.