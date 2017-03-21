Controversial West Jordan councilman Jeff Haaga steps down

Controversial West Jordan City Councilman Jeff Haaga has resigned, citing "personal family matters."

The first-term councilman came under fire for last year when he was charged with a hit and run misdemeanor after drinking at a local tavern. Last October he pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and was sentenced to a $500 fine and 180 days probation.

More recently, Haaga had been suspected of living outside of the city after selling his home.

Haaga was elected in 2013 as "at large" council member.

"I wish him the best," said Mayor Kim V. Rolfe. "With so many great people living in our city, I'm confident we will find someone who will be able to effectively fill this position."