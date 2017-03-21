Quantcast
Controversial West Jordan councilman Jeff Haaga steps down

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago
Controversial West Jordan City Councilman Jeff Haaga has resigned, citing "personal family matters."

The first-term councilman came under fire for last year when he was charged with a hit and run misdemeanor after drinking at a local tavern. Last October he pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and was sentenced to a $500 fine and 180 days probation.

More recently, Haaga had been suspected of living outside of the city after selling his home.

Haaga was elected in 2013 as "at large" council member.

"I wish him the best," said Mayor Kim V. Rolfe. "With so many great people living in our city, I'm confident we will find someone who will be able to effectively fill this position."

The City Council will likely appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2017.

Individuals interested in submitting their names for consideration must be registered voters, must have resided in the City of West Jordan for the past 12 consecutive months, must currently live within the boundaries of the City of West Jordan, and must meet all other legal requirements. Applications should be submitted in person to the City Clerk's Office, West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road.

— Dan Harrie

 

