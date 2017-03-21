Protesters call for Hatch and Lee to push back against Trump

A loyal band of nearly two dozen activists gathered Tuesday outside the Wallace Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City to hoist anti-President Donald Trump signs, display pictures of loved ones and publicly air their grievances about the policies of the new president and the GOP Congress.

Salt Lake Indivisible helped organize the rally, a weekly display of discontent with the nation's leaders and petitioning Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee to push back against Trump policies.

Deeda Seed, a former Salt Lake City Councilwoman and volunteer organizer for Salt Lake Indivisible, led the participants as they shared how their lives have been or could be changed for the worse because of the new administration.