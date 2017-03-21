Quantcast
Protesters call for Hatch and Lee to push back against Trump

By Jessica banuelos The Salt Lake Tribune
A loyal band of nearly two dozen activists gathered Tuesday outside the Wallace Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City to hoist anti-President Donald Trump signs, display pictures of loved ones and publicly air their grievances about the policies of the new president and the GOP Congress.

Salt Lake Indivisible helped organize the rally, a weekly display of discontent with the nation's leaders and petitioning Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee to push back against Trump policies.

Deeda Seed, a former Salt Lake City Councilwoman and volunteer organizer for Salt Lake Indivisible, led the participants as they shared how their lives have been or could be changed for the worse because of the new administration.

"There is hope to see so many people are willing to come speak out and take action as volunteers," Seed said. "Eventually this could translate into some policy shifts."

Some participants shared stories of immigrants being deported and others explained the real-world damage of taking away their health care benefits.

Stacy Stanford, disability rights and health care advocate, tearfully shared the concerns she had for others from her wheelchair.

"Each and every one of these people have their lives at risk from a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and from changes to Medicaid," she said. "There are so many things — cutting Medicaid, 14 million people would lose coverage next year, that's a life or death situation for millions of people."

 

