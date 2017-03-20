FBI confirms Russia, Trump probe; Utah’s Stewart notes that doesn’t mean wrongdoing

But Comey did acknowledge the ongoing probe on Monday, the first time the FBI has said there is an open review of whether there was collusion between Russia with Trump's team to sway the election.

"In unusual circumstances, where it is in the public interest, it may be appropriate to do so," Comey said of making public the investigation.

He declined to answer questions about individual Trump campaign and White House officials and whether they were part of the probe. Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said because of the "big gray cloud" this has placed over the administration, the FBI should complete the investigation as quickly as possible so they focus on the job of running the government.

In other testimony, Comey said there was no factual basis to confirm Trump's previous tweets saying that President Barack Obama had "wiretapped" Trump Tower in New York City during the campaign. The White House has said Trump does not plan to withdraw that allegation and argued that wire taps could include several types of surveillance.

The FBI director said there was no wire taps and that a president cannot unilaterally order such a move.

"I have no information that supports those tweets," Comey said of Trump's charges.

Democrats during the more than five-hour hearing focused on Trump and his team's ties to Russia and the country's efforts to meddle with the presidential election. Comey said that intelligence points to the fact Russia was trying to undermine confidence in the election and to hurt Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton rather than help elect Trump.

Stewart, and fellow Republicans, turned their attention many times to those government officials who have leaked information about Russia to the news media, with the Utah congressman calling the leakers "arrogant and cowards."

"I hope you find those guys and I hope you crack them on the head," Stewart said.

Trump, in a series of early morning tweets, his preferred method of talking to Americans, said that the Democrats "made up and pushed the Russia story" as an excuse for running a bad campaign and losing. Trump won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote.

Trump also blasted those who have leaked information to the news media.

"The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information," he tweeted. "Must find leaker now!"

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the testimony by the FBI and the NSA director, Adm. Michael Rogers, underscores the need for a bipartisan, independent investigative commission.