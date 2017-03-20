Quantcast
Gov. Herbert has now signed 136 of 535 bills

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
Gov. Gary Herbert announced Monday that he has signed another 32 bills passed by this year's Legislature. Most are minor legislation, including a bill limiting physical restraint of students, election law revisions and renaming a highway to honor the Utah National Guard.

He has now signed into law 136 of 535 bills passed by the Legislature. He has until March 29 to decide whether to veto, sign or allow the remaining bills to become law without his signature.

Among the newly signed bills are:

HB92 • Restricts the physical restraint of students to incidents where the child's safety, or the safety of their classmates, is threatened.

It ends the ability of educators to use physical restraint when a student is damaging school property, but allows administrators to require restitution of costs for damages. School resource officers are excluded from the bill.

HB119 • Clarifies and accelerates the process for a school district board to fill midterm vacancies.

It allows a replacement candidate to be considered and selected after a board member submits his or her resignation but before the resignation takes effect, mitigating the lag between an outgoing board member and the successor.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Susan Pulsipher, R-South Jordan, pushed the bill after she was elected to the Utah House in November while serving as president of the Jordan School District Board of Education.

HB105 • Allows county clerks to offer early voting up to Election Day itself. Currently, early voting at special balloting locations may begin two weeks before Election Day and extend until the Friday before Tuesday elections.

HB160 • Clearly prohibits a person from using the email of a public entity to solicit a campaign contribution.

SB13 • Allows unopposed candidates to skip primary elections, with no need to appear on the ballot. They would still appear on the final general election ballot.

HB192 • Renames a 14-mile stretch of the Mountain View Corridor in western Salt Lake County as the "Minuteman Highway" to honor members of the Utah National Guard. The stretch extends between two Guard facilities, Camp Williams and an Air National Guard post at the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan.

 

