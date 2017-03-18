Wyoming town struggles to attract, retain public service employees

A dozen of the 31 sworn officers of the Jackson Police Department call Teton County home.

Forty-seven percent of Jackson's critical workers, including snowplow drivers, live outside Teton County.

Whalen said the main problem for employees is the high cost of housing in Jackson Hole.

According to one Jackson real estate report, the median listed price of homes in the Jackson area was $3.2 million at the end of 2016.

The town and county help provide rental housing for employees.

"The trouble is there is not always one available or the right fit for the employee and their family," Jackson Police Chief Todd Smith said.

Much of the housing offered is small, with room for only one or two people. Officers often end up leaving for a place where they can save money and buy a home, Smith said.

Deputy Jesse Willcox, a Jackson native and 10-year member of the sheriff's office, commutes between Victor to Jackson five to seven days a week.

"It's frustrating as a first responder not to be able to live in the community you work for because you can't afford it," Willcox said.

It also raises concern when emergency responders are needed, Willcox said.

"First responders are people who need to be available in short fashion," he said.