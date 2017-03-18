Wyoming town struggles to attract, retain public service employees

Jackson, Wyo. • When winter weather conditions closed almost every road in out of Jackson in early February, Teton County was left without most of its first responders because they couldn't get to work.
"We were struggling to get necessary emergency services personnel to work," Teton County Sheriff Jim Whalen told the Jackson Hole News & Guide. "The vulnerabilities of not having adequate staff living locally was definitely exposed."
Most of Teton County's public employees live outside the county because the cost of living in Jackson Hole is too expensive.
Only three of the 23 patrol deputies with the Sheriff's Office live locally. Of the remaining deputies, about half live in Victor, Idaho, and the other half live in Lincoln County.