Top NSA officials deny ‘blanket’ surveillance during Salt Lake City Olympics

"Neither the (President's Surveillance Program), nor any other NSA intelligence-gathering activity, at any time has involved indiscriminate 'blanket' surveillance in Salt Lake City or the vicinity of the 2002 Winter Olympic venues, whether during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games or otherwise," Murphy wrote in the declaration.

He noted that collection of communications did exist but was "targeted at one-end foreign communications where a communicant was reasonably believed to be a member or agent of al-Qaeda or another international terrorist organization."

Murphy also said it was untrue that the NSA stored the contents of communications, or metadata, obtained as part of any blanket surveillance.

Hayden added that it was untrue that there was both blanket surveillance during the Olympics, and that he was the one who "personally" caused the NSA to engage in such a practice. "All of these allegations are false," Hayden wrote.

lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @lramseth