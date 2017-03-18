Top NSA officials deny ‘blanket’ surveillance during Salt Lake City Olympics

Senior current and former National Security Agency officials have denied claims that the agency conducted "blanket" surveillance of Salt Lake City-area residents during the 2002 Winter Olympics.
In sworn declarations filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, current NSA Director of Operations Wayne Murphy and former NSA Director Michael Hayden rejected allegations made in a 2015 lawsuit against the agency. The lawsuit claims violations of privacy over an alleged dragnet government surveillance program during the Olympics, which followed significant security concerns in the wake of 9/11.
NSA attorneys in a related filing this week request the case be dismissed.