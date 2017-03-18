Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Top NSA officials deny ‘blanket’ surveillance during Salt Lake City Olympics

By connect
First Published      Updated 23 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (4)

Senior current and former National Security Agency officials have denied claims that the agency conducted "blanket" surveillance of Salt Lake City-area residents during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

In sworn declarations filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, current NSA Director of Operations Wayne Murphy and former NSA Director Michael Hayden rejected allegations made in a 2015 lawsuit against the agency. The lawsuit claims violations of privacy over an alleged dragnet government surveillance program during the Olympics, which followed significant security concerns in the wake of 9/11.

NSA attorneys in a related filing this week request the case be dismissed.

"Neither the (President's Surveillance Program), nor any other NSA intelligence-gathering activity, at any time has involved indiscriminate 'blanket' surveillance in Salt Lake City or the vicinity of the 2002 Winter Olympic venues, whether during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games or otherwise," Murphy wrote in the declaration.

He noted that collection of communications did exist but was "targeted at one-end foreign communications where a communicant was reasonably believed to be a member or agent of al-Qaeda or another international terrorist organization."

Murphy also said it was untrue that the NSA stored the contents of communications, or metadata, obtained as part of any blanket surveillance.

Hayden added that it was untrue that there was both blanket surveillance during the Olympics, and that he was the one who "personally" caused the NSA to engage in such a practice. "All of these allegations are false," Hayden wrote.

lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @lramseth

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()