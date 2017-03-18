Police identify California man killed in Ogden crash Friday

Ogden police have identified a 76-year-old man who was killed in a car crash Friday night.

Gene Roy Stanley, of California, was at the wheel of a sedan heading north on Washington Boulevard just north of 16th Street about 5:20 p.m., when police say the car veered right off the road and into a tree.

Stanley and two family members — a 43-year-old man and 74-year-old woman — were in the car at the time of the crash. Stanley was dead at the scene, officers said, and both passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.