Police identify California man killed in Ogden crash Friday

By connect
First Published      Updated 26 minutes ago

Ogden police have identified a 76-year-old man who was killed in a car crash Friday night.

Gene Roy Stanley, of California, was at the wheel of a sedan heading north on Washington Boulevard just north of 16th Street about 5:20 p.m., when police say the car veered right off the road and into a tree.

Stanley and two family members — a 43-year-old man and 74-year-old woman — were in the car at the time of the crash. Stanley was dead at the scene, officers said, and both passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police say, adding that he may have experienced "some type of medical issue." mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

