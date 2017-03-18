High-speed chase takes police through multiple cities in Salt Lake County

Three suspects were arrested early Saturday morning after taking police on a high-speed chase that looped through several Salt Lake County cities.

A West Valley Police officer was patrolling at about 3:30 a.m. when he saw "suspicious" activity around a vehicle near the Sleep Inn, at 2200 West and 3500 South, according to West Valley Police Lt. Amy Maurer. The officer tried to make a traffic stop but the car fled.

The suspects "zigged and zagged" through West Valley City before getting on Interstate 215 heading south, Maurer said. Along the way, several items were thrown out of the sunroof of the vehicle, she said; a car model wasn't specified. Speeds reached more than 100 mph, she said, and multiple agencies were involved in the chase effort.